NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

251 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

251 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 15. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers, rain

showers and freezing rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy

with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 30s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

251 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 14. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

freezing rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 20s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

251 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, freezing rain likely with a

chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

251 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

251 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

251 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 16. East winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, freezing rain likely with a

chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

251 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, a chance of snow showers

and freezing rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 20s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

251 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and freezing rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy

with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy

with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

251 AM EST Wed Dec 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

freezing rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with lows in

the upper 20s. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Very windy with highs in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Breezy with highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Breezy with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with highs in the upper 20s.

