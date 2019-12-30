NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 29, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

352 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

352 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sleet, freezing rain and snow. Additional snow and sleet

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Breezy with highs in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Freezing drizzle and sleet until midnight, then

freezing drizzle after midnight. Additional snow and sleet

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth

of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Rain in the afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

352 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Snow this afternoon. Additional

snow and sleet accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Ice accumulation

of up to a tenth of an inch. Breezy with highs in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Sleet until midnight. Snow and freezing drizzle. Snow

and sleet accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of

up to a tenth of an inch. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing drizzle in the morning. Snow. Additional snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

352 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Rain and snow this afternoon.

Snow and sleet accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Ice accumulation

of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Snow or freezing rain likely until

midnight, then snow and freezing drizzle with drizzle likely

after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Additional snow accumulation a dusting

to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

352 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice accumulation of up

to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Drizzle likely. Snow likely or rain. Snow accumulation

a dusting to 1 inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

352 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain. Snow and sleet this afternoon.

Snow and sleet accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Ice accumulation

of up to a tenth of an inch. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Drizzle and freezing drizzle likely. Snow likely. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow, rain. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

352 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Rain and snow this afternoon.

Additional snow and sleet accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing drizzle. Snow or freezing rain until

midnight, then snow and drizzle after midnight. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Additional snow accumulation a dusting

to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

352 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain. Sleet and snow this afternoon. Snow and

sleet accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to

a tenth of an inch. Breezy with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing drizzle likely. Snow and sleet until

midnight, then snow likely after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

352 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Rain this morning, then snow

this afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation a dusting

to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in

the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and freezing drizzle. Sleet until midnight, then

rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in

the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing drizzle in the morning. Snow and rain.

Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

352 AM EST Mon Dec 30 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Snow this afternoon. Snow and

sleet accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to

one quarter of an inch. Windy with highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow until midnight. Freezing drizzle. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a

tenth of an inch. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing drizzle in the morning. Snow. Additional snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Breezy with highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

