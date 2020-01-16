NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 15, 2020
491 FPUS51 KBTV 160829
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
326 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
NYZ028-162100-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
326 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers this afternoon.
Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of
4 to 8 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to
around 19 this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow until midnight. Cloudy with snow
showers likely until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional snow
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Much colder with lows around
3 below, except around 1 above along Lake Champlain. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 below. West
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs
in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows
around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Breezy with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
NYZ031-162100-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
326 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers this afternoon.
Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of
4 to 8 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to
around 16 this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow until midnight. Mostly cloudy
with snow showers likely until midnight, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional snow
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Much colder with lows around
5 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 26 below.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 6 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 29 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 below. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 26 below.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs
in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows
15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Breezy with highs around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
NYZ026-162100-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
326 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this
afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Total snow
accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs around 30. Temperature
falling to around 19 this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow until midnight. Cloudy with a
slight chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Much colder with lows around 4 below. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 7 above. West winds around
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 below.
Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s.
East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows
around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
NYZ087-162100-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
326 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this
afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Total snow
accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs around 30. Temperature
falling to around 19 this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow until midnight. Cloudy with a
chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch
possible. Much colder with lows around 3 below. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 8 above. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 below.
Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows
in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
NYZ029-162100-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
326 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers this afternoon.
Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Additional snow
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the upper 20s.
Temperature falling to around 18 this afternoon. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow until midnight. Mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Additional snow
accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Much colder with
lows around 4 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 8 above. Northwest winds
around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 below.
Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs
in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
NYZ027-162100-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
326 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers this afternoon.
Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of
6 to 10 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to
around 18 this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow until midnight. Cloudy with a
chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch
possible. Much colder with lows around 4 below. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 6 above. West winds around
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 below.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as
22 below.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs
in the mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows
around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs
around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
NYZ030-162100-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
326 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers this afternoon.
Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Additional snow
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the upper 20s.
Temperature falling to around 16 this afternoon. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow until midnight. Cloudy with snow
showers until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers after midnight. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Much colder with lows around 6 below. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 24 below.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 5 above. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 27 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11 below.
West winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 26 below.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs
in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as
20 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows
15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.
Breezy with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around
10 above.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 below to zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
NYZ035-162100-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
326 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers this afternoon.
Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of
3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into
the lower 20s this afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow until midnight. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch
possible. Brisk with lows around 1 above, except around 4 above
along Lake Champlain. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 below.
North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs
in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows
in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow or rain showers likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
NYZ034-162100-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
326 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers this afternoon.
Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of
3 to 5 inches. Breezy with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature
falling to around 18 this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow until midnight. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional
snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Blustery and much
colder with lows around 3 below. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 25 below.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 6 to 12 above. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Wind chill values as
low as 28 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 below.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 27 below.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in
the lower 20s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation.
Windy with lows around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Windy with highs around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 10 above.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs
10 to 15.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
