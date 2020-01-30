NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 29, 2020

245 FPUS51 KBTV 300837

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

335 AM EST Thu Jan 30 2020

NYZ028-302100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

335 AM EST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 8 above. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ031-302100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

335 AM EST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 6 above. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ026-302100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

335 AM EST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 6 above. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 17. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ087-302100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

335 AM EST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 6 above. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ029-302100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

335 AM EST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 4 above. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 30.

Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ027-302100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

335 AM EST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 6 above. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 17. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ030-302100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

335 AM EST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 3 above. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ035-302100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

335 AM EST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 9 above, except around 12 along Lake Champlain. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ034-302100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

335 AM EST Thu Jan 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 6 above. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

