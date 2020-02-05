NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

323 AM EST Wed Feb 5 2020

NYZ028-052100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

323 AM EST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.

Lows around 15. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Sleet likely in the afternoon. Additional snow

and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet or freezing rain likely.

Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 5 above.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ031-052100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

323 AM EST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.

Lows around 13. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Sleet likely in the afternoon. Additional snow

and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 20s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet or freezing rain likely.

Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Areas of blowing snow. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ026-052100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

323 AM EST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.

Lows around 15. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ087-052100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

323 AM EST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around

10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.

Lows around 17. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Sleet likely in the afternoon. Additional snow

and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ029-052100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

323 AM EST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

around 15. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Sleet or freezing rain likely in the afternoon.

Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet or freezing rain likely.

Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ027-052100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

323 AM EST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.

Lows around 15. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet likely. Additional light snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ030-052100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

323 AM EST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.

Lows around 13. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Sleet or freezing rain likely in the afternoon.

Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet or freezing rain likely.

Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ035-052100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

323 AM EST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.

Lows around 18. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Sleet or freezing rain likely in the afternoon.

Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet or freezing rain or snow. Additional

light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Areas of blowing snow. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ034-052100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

323 AM EST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around

15. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Sleet or freezing rain likely in the afternoon.

Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet or freezing rain or snow. Additional

light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Areas of blowing snow. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

