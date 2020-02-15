NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, February 14, 2020
990 FPUS51 KBTV 150835
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
331 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020
NYZ028-152100-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
331 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 18. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds around
10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Snow or rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.
Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ031-152100-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
331 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 16.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy
with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 20. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ026-152100-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
331 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until
midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows around 20.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the
morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Snow or rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers. Lows around 20. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ087-152100-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
331 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until
midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the
morning. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light
and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Snow or rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain showers. Lows around
20. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ029-152100-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
331 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
until midnight, then cloudy with a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows
around 17. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the
morning. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 11. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light
and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Snow or rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ027-152100-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
331 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until
midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows around 19.
Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the
morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 12. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Snow or rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers. Lows around 20. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ030-152100-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
331 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
until midnight, then cloudy with a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows
around 16. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 11. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy
with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows around zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ035-152100-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
331 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the mid 20s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below this
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Breezy with lows around 17. South winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds around
10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
North winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy
with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely or rain showers. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ034-152100-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
331 AM EST Sat Feb 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing
to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Windy with lows around 13. Southwest winds 25 to
30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with
highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
55 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 18. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy
with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Windy with lows around 20. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
