NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, March 9, 2020
_____
074 FPUS51 KBTV 100656
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
253 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
NYZ028-102000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
253 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers until
midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ031-102000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
253 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely or a slight chance of snow
showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little
or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light
and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ026-102000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
253 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely until midnight, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ087-102000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
253 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely until midnight, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in
the morning, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ029-102000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
253 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely or a chance of snow showers until
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in
the morning, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ027-102000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
253 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely or a slight chance of
snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ030-102000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
253 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or a chance of snow showers until
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light
and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ035-102000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
253 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers until
midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light
and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ034-102000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
253 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.
Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely or a chance of snow showers
until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light
and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Very
windy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
_____
