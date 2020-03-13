NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

348 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

348 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain, windy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

348 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain, windy with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows zero to 10 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

348 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Breezy with highs around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

348 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

348 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers

until midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

348 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain, windy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

348 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain, windy with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers

until midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 5 below to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

348 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs around 50. South winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

348 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Very windy with highs in the mid 40s. South winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Very windy with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

