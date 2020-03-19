NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 18, 2020
_____
284 FPUS51 KBTV 190723
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
320 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
NYZ028-192000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
320 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around
10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy with lows in the
lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ031-192000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
320 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Breezy and much warmer with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with lows around 18. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ026-192000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
320 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows around
20. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ087-192000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
320 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 19. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ029-192000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
320 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and
much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows around
17. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ027-192000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
320 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph with gusts up to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows around
19. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ030-192000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
320 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and
much warmer with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows around 16. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ035-192000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
320 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy and much
warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ034-192000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
320 AM EDT Thu Mar 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or light snow this
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing
to south 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Very windy
and much warmer with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Very windy with lows 15 to
23. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather