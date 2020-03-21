NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, March 20, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
256 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
256 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around
10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
256 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 3 below to 3 above zero. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. North winds around 10 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
256 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. East winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow or rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
256 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 5 above. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow or rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Little or no snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
256 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 5 below to 1 above
zero. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows
around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
256 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. East winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
256 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 2 below to 8 below
zero. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
256 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7 above. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
256 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming north around 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 3 below to 5 above zero. North
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
