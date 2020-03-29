NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 28, 2020
_____
852 FPUS51 KBTV 290829
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
425 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
NYZ028-292000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
425 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then showers likely after
midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph until midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ031-292000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
425 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then rain showers likely after
midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ026-292000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
425 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. East winds around 10 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain until midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around
10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ087-292000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
425 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ029-292000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
425 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ027-292000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
425 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. East winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain until midnight, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around
10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ030-292000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
425 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain until midnight, then a chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph until midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ035-292000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
425 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then showers likely after
midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ034-292000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
425 AM EDT Sun Mar 29 2020
.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then rain showers likely after
midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
_____
