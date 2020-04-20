NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

334 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

NYZ028-202000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

334 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph

this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ031-202000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

334 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Blustery with

highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ026-202000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

334 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ087-202000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

334 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ029-202000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

334 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

NYZ027-202000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

334 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs around

40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ030-202000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

334 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph

this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ035-202000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

334 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ034-202000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

334 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. South winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

