NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 28, 2020

_____

309 FPUS51 KBTV 290659

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

256 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

NYZ028-292000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

256 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy with

highs in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Windy with lows around 50.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ031-292000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

256 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ026-292000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

256 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ087-292000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

256 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ029-292000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

256 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy with

lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs around 60. Southeast winds around 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows around 50. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ027-292000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

256 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ030-292000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

256 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy with

lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy with highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ035-292000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

256 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows around 50.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ034-292000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

256 AM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Very

windy with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph, increasing to 55 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Very windy

with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Very windy with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather