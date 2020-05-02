NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, May 1, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
349 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
349 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
349 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
349 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
349 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest
around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
349 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
349 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
349 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
349 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
349 AM EDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West
winds around 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
