NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

312 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

NYZ028-302000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

312 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ031-302000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

312 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ026-302000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

312 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Not as

warm with highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ087-302000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

312 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ029-302000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

312 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ027-302000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

312 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ030-302000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

312 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ035-302000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

312 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ034-302000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

312 AM EDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

