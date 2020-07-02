NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

_____

833 FPUS51 KBTV 020713

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

310 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

NYZ028-022000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

310 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds until midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s, except in the upper 70s along Lake Champlain. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ031-022000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

310 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds until midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ026-022000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

310 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds until midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm

with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ087-022000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

310 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds until midnight. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ029-022000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

310 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds until

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ027-022000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

310 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ030-022000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

310 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ035-022000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

310 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph this morning,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s, except

in the upper 70s along Lake Champlain. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ034-022000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

310 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather