NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

101 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

101 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s until midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

101 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

101 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s until

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

101 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s until midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

101 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly

until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

101 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,

mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s until midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

101 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,

mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

101 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s until midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

101 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

