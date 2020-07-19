NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020
886 FPUS51 KBTV 190504
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
101 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
NYZ028-190800-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
101 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the
upper 90s until midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ031-190800-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
101 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ026-190800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
101 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s until
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ087-190800-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
101 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly
until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s until midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ029-190800-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
101 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly
until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ027-190800-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
101 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,
mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s until midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ030-190800-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
101 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,
mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ035-190800-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
101 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index
values in the upper 90s until midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ034-190800-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
101 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after
midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
$$
