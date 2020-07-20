NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

_____

619 FPUS51 KBTV 200445

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1242 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

NYZ028-200800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1242 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ031-200800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1242 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ026-200800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1242 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ087-200800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1242 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ029-200800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1242 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ027-200800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1242 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ030-200800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1242 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ035-200800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1242 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ034-200800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1242 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

