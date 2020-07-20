NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

946 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

NYZ028-202000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

947 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ031-202000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

947 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ026-202000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

947 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ087-202000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

947 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ029-202000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

947 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light

and variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ027-202000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

947 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ030-202000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

947 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ035-202000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

947 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ034-202000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

947 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

