NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020
515 FPUS51 KBTV 010233
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
1031 PM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
NYZ028-010800-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
1031 PM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ031-010800-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
1031 PM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ026-010800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
1031 PM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ087-010800-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
1031 PM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows around
60. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ029-010800-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
1031 PM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ027-010800-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
1031 PM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ030-010800-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
1031 PM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs
around 80. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ035-010800-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
1031 PM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ034-010800-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
1031 PM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the
mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
