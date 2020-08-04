NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1035 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

NYZ028-042000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1035 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly until midnight. Rain may be heavy at

times until midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 30 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ031-042000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1035 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly until midnight. Rain may be heavy at

times until midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ026-042000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1035 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly until midnight. Rain may be heavy at

times until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ087-042000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1035 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times until

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ029-042000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1035 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly until midnight. Rain may be heavy at

times until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ027-042000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1035 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly until midnight. Rain may be heavy at

times until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ030-042000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1035 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly until midnight. Rain may be heavy at

times until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ035-042000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1035 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s, except around

70 along Lake Champlain. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times until

midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ034-042000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1035 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times until

midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

