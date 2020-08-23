NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
1252 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
1252 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,
mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
1252 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,
mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
1252 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,
mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
1252 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
1252 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
1252 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,
mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
1252 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
1252 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
1252 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the
mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows
around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.
