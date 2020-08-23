NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1252 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

NYZ028-230800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1252 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,

mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ031-230800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1252 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,

mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ026-230800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1252 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,

mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ087-230800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1252 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ029-230800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1252 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ027-230800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1252 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,

mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ030-230800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1252 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ035-230800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1252 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

NYZ034-230800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1252 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows

around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

