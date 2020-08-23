NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020
_____
465 FPUS51 KBTV 232233
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
630 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
NYZ028-240800-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
630 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ031-240800-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
630 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ026-240800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
630 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper
40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ087-240800-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
630 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper
40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ029-240800-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
630 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ027-240800-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
630 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ030-240800-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
630 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ035-240800-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
630 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around
10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ034-240800-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
630 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around
10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
