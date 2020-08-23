NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

465 FPUS51 KBTV 232233

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

630 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

NYZ028-240800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

630 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ031-240800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

630 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ026-240800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

630 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ087-240800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

630 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ029-240800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

630 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ027-240800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

630 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ030-240800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

630 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ035-240800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

630 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ034-240800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

630 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

