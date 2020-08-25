NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
1024 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
NYZ028-250800-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
1024 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely until midnight,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy dense
fog. Near steady temperature around 70. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ031-250800-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
1024 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing.
Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ026-250800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
1024 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming
clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ087-250800-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
1024 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing.
Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ029-250800-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
1024 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing.
Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ027-250800-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
1024 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing.
Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ030-250800-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
1024 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing.
Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ035-250800-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
1024 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy
dense fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows around 50.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ034-250800-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
1024 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing.
Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
