NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1024 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

NYZ028-250800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1024 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely until midnight,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy dense

fog. Near steady temperature around 70. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ031-250800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1024 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing.

Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ026-250800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1024 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ087-250800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1024 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing.

Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ029-250800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1024 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing.

Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ027-250800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1024 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing.

Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ030-250800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1024 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing.

Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ035-250800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1024 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy

dense fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ034-250800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1024 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing.

Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

