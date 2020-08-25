NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
_____
626 FPUS51 KBTV 251918
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
315 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
NYZ028-260800-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
315 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows
around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ031-260800-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
315 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ026-260800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
315 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ087-260800-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
315 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly
cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ029-260800-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
315 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ027-260800-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
315 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.
West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ030-260800-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
315 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ035-260800-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
315 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds
around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ034-260800-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
315 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather