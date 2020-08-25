NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

315 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

NYZ028-260800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

315 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ031-260800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

315 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ026-260800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

315 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ087-260800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

315 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly

cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ029-260800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

315 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ027-260800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

315 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ030-260800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

315 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ035-260800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

315 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ034-260800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

315 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

