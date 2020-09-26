NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, September 25, 2020

_____

181 FPUS51 KBTV 260738

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

334 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

NYZ028-262000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

334 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ031-262000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

334 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ026-262000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

334 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ087-262000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

334 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ029-262000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

334 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ027-262000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

334 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ030-262000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

334 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ035-262000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

334 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ034-262000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

334 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather