NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 22, 2020

_____

175 FPUS51 KBTV 230826

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

322 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

NYZ028-232100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

322 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ031-232100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

322 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain or snow likely this morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ026-232100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

322 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain or snow likely this morning, then a slight chance

of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ087-232100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

322 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain or snow likely this morning, then a slight chance

of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ029-232100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

322 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain or snow likely this morning, then a chance of snow

showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows

around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ027-232100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

322 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain or snow likely this morning, then a slight chance

of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ030-232100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

322 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain or snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Breezy

with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 19.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ035-232100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

322 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ034-232100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

322 AM EST Mon Nov 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain or snow likely this morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow showers or a slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Windy

with highs around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 18. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather