NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 10, 2021 _____ 888 FPUS51 KBTV 110804 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 301 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021 NYZ028-112100- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 301 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ031-112100- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 301 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ026-112100- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 301 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ087-112100- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 301 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ029-112100- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 301 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ027-112100- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 301 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ030-112100- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 301 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 18. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ035-112100- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 301 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs around 30. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ034-112100- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 301 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.