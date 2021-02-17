NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 16, 2021

_____

388 FPUS51 KBTV 170817

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

313 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021

NYZ028-172100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

313 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 3 above. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 14. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ031-172100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

313 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 23 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 12. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ026-172100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

313 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 19. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 21 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 14. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ087-172100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

313 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 19. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 16. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ029-172100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

313 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

around 17. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 below. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 15. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ027-172100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

313 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 19. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 3 above. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 14. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ030-172100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

313 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around

16. West winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

22 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 below.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 13. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

$$

NYZ035-172100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

313 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 18.

Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ034-172100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

313 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs 14 to 20. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values

as low as 26 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 1 below to 5 above zero. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 14.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

