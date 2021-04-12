NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 11, 2021 _____ 302 FPUS51 KBTV 120750 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021 NYZ028-122000- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ031-122000- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ026-122000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ087-122000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. East winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ029-122000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ027-122000- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ030-122000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ035-122000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ034-122000- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather