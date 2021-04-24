NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, April 23, 2021

_____

121 FPUS51 KBTV 240759

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

355 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

NYZ028-242000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

355 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ031-242000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

355 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ026-242000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

355 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ087-242000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

355 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ029-242000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

355 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ027-242000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

355 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ030-242000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

355 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ035-242000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

355 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ034-242000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

355 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather