NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

477 FPUS51 KBTV 230724

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

321 AM EDT Wed Jun 23 2021

NYZ028-232000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

321 AM EDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ031-232000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

321 AM EDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ026-232000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

321 AM EDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ087-232000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

321 AM EDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ029-232000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

321 AM EDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ027-232000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

321 AM EDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ030-232000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

321 AM EDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ035-232000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

321 AM EDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ034-232000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

321 AM EDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

