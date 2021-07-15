NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 14, 2021

_____

757 FPUS51 KBTV 150706

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

302 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

NYZ028-152000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

302 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ031-152000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

302 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around

60. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ026-152000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

302 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly

until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ087-152000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

302 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers until midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ029-152000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

302 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers until midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ027-152000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

302 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers until midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ030-152000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

302 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers until midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ035-152000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

302 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ034-152000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

302 AM EDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather