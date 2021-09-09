NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

301 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

NYZ028-092000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

301 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers this morning, then cloudy with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy dense fog until midnight. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ031-092000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

301 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ026-092000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

301 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ087-092000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

301 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ029-092000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

301 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ027-092000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

301 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ030-092000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

301 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy dense fog until midnight. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ035-092000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

301 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming north

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ034-092000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

301 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

