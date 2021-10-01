NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 30, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

305 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

NYZ028-012000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

305 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

occasional showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s, except in

the upper 40s along Lake Champlain. Northwest winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ031-012000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

305 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with

numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ026-012000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

305 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers until midnight,

then cloudy with numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ087-012000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

305 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with

numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ029-012000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

305 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 60. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ027-012000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

305 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers until midnight,

then cloudy with numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows around 50. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ030-012000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

305 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers until midnight,

then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ035-012000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

305 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ034-012000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

305 AM EDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy with

highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

