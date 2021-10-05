NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, October 4, 2021 _____ 389 FPUS51 KBTV 050706 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 302 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 NYZ028-052000- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 302 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 40s, except in the lower 50s along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the lower 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ031-052000- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 302 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the upper 40s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ026-052000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 302 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ087-052000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 302 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ029-052000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 302 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ027-052000- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 302 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ030-052000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 302 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ035-052000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 302 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 40s, except in the mid 50s along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the lower 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ034-052000- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 302 AM EDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows around 50. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. 