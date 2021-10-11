NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 10, 2021

_____

329 FPUS51 KBTV 110710

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

306 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

NYZ028-112000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

306 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ031-112000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

306 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ026-112000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

306 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ087-112000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

306 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ029-112000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

306 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ027-112000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

306 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ030-112000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

306 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ035-112000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

306 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ034-112000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

306 AM EDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

