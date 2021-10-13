NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

305 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

NYZ028-132000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

305 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ031-132000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

305 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ026-132000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

305 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ087-132000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

305 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ029-132000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

305 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ027-132000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

305 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ030-132000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

305 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ035-132000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

305 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ034-132000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

305 AM EDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

