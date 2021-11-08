NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 7, 2021 _____ 387 FPUS51 KBTV 080806 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 302 AM EST Mon Nov 8 2021 NYZ028-082100- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 302 AM EST Mon Nov 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ031-082100- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 302 AM EST Mon Nov 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ026-082100- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 302 AM EST Mon Nov 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ087-082100- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 302 AM EST Mon Nov 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ029-082100- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 302 AM EST Mon Nov 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ027-082100- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 302 AM EST Mon Nov 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ030-082100- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 302 AM EST Mon Nov 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ035-082100- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 302 AM EST Mon Nov 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ034-082100- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 302 AM EST Mon Nov 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather