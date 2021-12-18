NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, December 17, 2021

357 FPUS51 KBTV 180827

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

320 AM EST Sat Dec 18 2021

NYZ028-182100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

320 AM EST Sat Dec 18 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows

in the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ031-182100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

320 AM EST Sat Dec 18 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows

around 18. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7 above. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ026-182100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

320 AM EST Sat Dec 18 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs around 30. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows

around 20. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ087-182100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

320 AM EST Sat Dec 18 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs around 30. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows

around 20. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ029-182100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

320 AM EST Sat Dec 18 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs around 30. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows

around 18. East winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9 above. West winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ027-182100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

320 AM EST Sat Dec 18 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows

around 20. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ030-182100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

320 AM EST Sat Dec 18 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows

around 17. East winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ035-182100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

320 AM EST Sat Dec 18 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows

in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ034-182100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

320 AM EST Sat Dec 18 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows

around 18. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

