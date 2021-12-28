NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, December 27, 2021

_____

158 FPUS51 KBTV 280900

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

356 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

NYZ028-282100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

356 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow or freezing drizzle and

drizzle this morning, then a chance of snow this afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ031-282100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

356 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow or freezing drizzle this

morning, then a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

$$

NYZ026-282100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

356 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing drizzle this

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ087-282100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

356 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow or freezing drizzle this

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ029-282100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

356 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or freezing drizzle this

morning, then a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30.

South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ027-282100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

356 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing drizzle this

morning, then a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ030-282100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

356 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and freezing drizzle likely this morning,

then a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

$$

NYZ035-282100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

356 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle or light

snow or a slight chance of drizzle this morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ034-282100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

356 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle or light snow this

morning, then a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 14 to 20.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather