Published 2:04 am, Saturday, March 31, 2018
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, March 31, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Intermittent clouds;36;NW;10;73%
Binghamton;Partly cloudy;29;NW;10;53%
Buffalo;Partly cloudy;31;WNW;6;81%
Central Park;Cloudy;43;WNW;9;51%
Dansville;Intermittent clouds;32;W;7;80%
Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;29;SSW;7;91%
East Hampton;Clear;42;NW;13;72%
Elmira;Clear;29;W;3;88%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;42;NW;9;59%
Fort Drum;Clear;29;WSW;5;74%
Fulton;Clear;33;WNW;9;66%
Glens Falls;Clear;37;NW;13;44%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;43;NW;12;74%
Ithaca;Cloudy;29;WNW;12;66%
Jamestown;Clear;26;W;3;92%
Massena;Clear;25;Calm;0;88%
Montauk;Cloudy;46;NW;8;73%
Montgomery;Cloudy;40;NW;12;55%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;34;WNW;12;65%
New York;Cloudy;43;WNW;9;51%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;43;NNW;17;55%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;44;NW;14;50%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;39;WNW;8;65%
Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;31;W;7;70%
Ogdensburg;Clear;29;Calm;0;82%
Penn (Yan);Clear;32;WNW;5;49%
Plattsburgh;Clear;35;NW;7;39%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;40;NNW;8;48%
Rochester;Intermittent clouds;31;WSW;5;67%
Rome;Clear;32;W;6;75%
Saranac Lake;Clear;27;Calm;0;63%
Shirley;Clear;43;NNW;10;73%
Syracuse;Partly cloudy;32;W;9;75%
Watertown;Clear;29;Calm;0;81%
Wellsville;Clear;29;WNW;12;88%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;42;NW;12;67%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;41;NW;16;59%
