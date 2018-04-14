NY Current Conditions
Published 2:03 am, Saturday, April 14, 2018
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, April 14, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;49;N;6;78%
Binghamton;Clear;45;NE;6;82%
Buffalo;Cloudy;42;NE;11;84%
Central Park;Clear;68;N;5;48%
Dansville;Clear;41;N;3;82%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;43;NNE;9;77%
East Hampton;Clear;49;SW;14;90%
Elmira;Clear;42;Calm;0;91%
Farmingdale;Clear;51;SSW;8;85%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;40;NE;9;93%
Fulton;Cloudy;41;ENE;3;92%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;44;ENE;8;92%
Islip;Mostly clear;54;SSW;10;80%
Ithaca;Fog;36;NNW;3;93%
Jamestown;Partly cloudy;48;Calm;0;79%
Massena;Rain;41;NW;5;100%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;51;SW;13;85%
Montgomery;Clear;49;Calm;0;83%
Monticello;Partly cloudy;54;NE;4;73%
New York;Clear;68;N;5;48%
New York Jfk;Mostly clear;50;S;8;92%
New York Lga;Mostly clear;61;S;5;59%
Newburgh;Clear;48;Calm;0;93%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;42;ENE;13;81%
Ogdensburg;Rain;40;N;6;95%
Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;40;NNW;3;85%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;41;NNW;12;92%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;46;NNE;3;85%
Rochester;Cloudy;40;ENE;7;100%
Rome;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;96%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;37;N;3;100%
Shirley;Clear;52;SSW;10;89%
Syracuse;Showers;42;S;3;95%
Watertown;Cloudy;41;NNE;12;100%
Wellsville;Partly cloudy;48;N;5;86%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;50;SW;14;86%
White Plains;Clear;53;SSE;5;73%
_____
_____
