NY Current Conditions
Updated 6:03 pm, Monday, June 18, 2018
NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM EDT Monday, June 18, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;85;WSW;12;69%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;81;NW;9;64%
Buffalo;Thunderstorms;76;SW;10;87%
Central Park;Partly sunny;89;N;5;56%
Dansville;Showers;83;N;9;71%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;80;W;12;69%
East Hampton;Sunny;72;SW;14;81%
Elmira;Sunny;89;W;9;54%
Farmingdale;Sunny;77;SW;15;66%
Fort Drum;Showers;73;W;14;100%
Fulton;Partly sunny;76;SW;8;79%
Glens Falls;Sunny;79;S;7;78%
Islip;Intermittent clouds;77;SSW;17;77%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy w/ showers;75;NW;7;88%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;84;WSW;14;58%
Massena;Rain;75;W;10;100%
Montauk;Intermittent clouds;71;SW;10;86%
Montgomery;Sunny;91;SW;16;55%
Monticello;Intermittent clouds;84;SW;13;66%
New York;Partly sunny;89;N;5;56%
New York Jfk;Intermittent clouds;76;S;21;73%
New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;89;S;12;49%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;90;W;17;62%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;76;SW;10;86%
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;78;SW;12;80%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;83;SW;7;67%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;81;SW;8;71%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;91;SW;10;51%
Rochester;Intermittent clouds;80;WSW;14;84%
Rome;Partly sunny;76;WSW;7;90%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;75;WSW;16;78%
Shirley;Sunny;77;SSW;16;70%
Syracuse;Rain;74;WSW;15;100%
Watertown;Showers;70;WSW;12;93%
Wellsville;Sunny;82;WSW;9;69%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;73;SW;15;78%
White Plains;Partly sunny;86;S;10;54%
_____
