NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM EDT Monday, June 18, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;85;WSW;12;69%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;81;NW;9;64%

Buffalo;Thunderstorms;76;SW;10;87%

Central Park;Partly sunny;89;N;5;56%

Dansville;Showers;83;N;9;71%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;80;W;12;69%

East Hampton;Sunny;72;SW;14;81%

Elmira;Sunny;89;W;9;54%

Farmingdale;Sunny;77;SW;15;66%

Fort Drum;Showers;73;W;14;100%

Fulton;Partly sunny;76;SW;8;79%

Glens Falls;Sunny;79;S;7;78%

Islip;Intermittent clouds;77;SSW;17;77%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy w/ showers;75;NW;7;88%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;84;WSW;14;58%

Massena;Rain;75;W;10;100%

Montauk;Intermittent clouds;71;SW;10;86%

Montgomery;Sunny;91;SW;16;55%

Monticello;Intermittent clouds;84;SW;13;66%

New York;Partly sunny;89;N;5;56%

New York Jfk;Intermittent clouds;76;S;21;73%

New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;89;S;12;49%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;90;W;17;62%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;76;SW;10;86%

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;78;SW;12;80%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;83;SW;7;67%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;81;SW;8;71%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;91;SW;10;51%

Rochester;Intermittent clouds;80;WSW;14;84%

Rome;Partly sunny;76;WSW;7;90%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;75;WSW;16;78%

Shirley;Sunny;77;SSW;16;70%

Syracuse;Rain;74;WSW;15;100%

Watertown;Showers;70;WSW;12;93%

Wellsville;Sunny;82;WSW;9;69%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;73;SW;15;78%

White Plains;Partly sunny;86;S;10;54%

_____

