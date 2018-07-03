NY Current Conditions
Updated 4:03 am, Tuesday, July 3, 2018
NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 3, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;1;92%
Binghamton;Partly cloudy;68;WSW;3;96%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;71;NNW;3;97%
Central Park;Clear;79;SSE;3;87%
Dansville;Clear;72;SE;5;87%
Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;70;SSW;4;93%
East Hampton;Fog;71;Calm;0;99%
Elmira;Fog;70;N;3;100%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;76;S;7;97%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;72;W;5;89%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;84%
Glens Falls;Clear;71;Calm;0;93%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;73;SW;6;100%
Ithaca;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;100%
Jamestown;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;100%
Massena;Clear;75;WSW;6;90%
Montauk;Cloudy;73;W;5;100%
Montgomery;Clear;72;Calm;0;90%
Monticello;Partly cloudy;70;N;2;87%
New York;Clear;79;SSE;3;87%
New York Jfk;Fog;75;SSW;5;100%
New York Lga;Mostly clear;79;S;9;84%
Newburgh;Clear;79;Calm;0;78%
Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;70;NE;3;94%
Ogdensburg;Clear;71;Calm;0;93%
Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;72;N;5;90%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;76%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;73;Calm;0;84%
Rochester;Cloudy;76;NNW;3;71%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;71;SW;7;93%
Shirley;Cloudy;76;SSW;3;100%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;71;SE;3;100%
Watertown;Cloudy;74;SW;6;93%
Wellsville;Partly cloudy;69;WSW;3;92%
Westhampton Beach;Fog;75;Calm;0;93%
White Plains;Clear;72;ESE;5;93%
_____
