NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 3, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;1;92%

Binghamton;Partly cloudy;68;WSW;3;96%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;71;NNW;3;97%

Central Park;Clear;79;SSE;3;87%

Dansville;Clear;72;SE;5;87%

Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;70;SSW;4;93%

East Hampton;Fog;71;Calm;0;99%

Elmira;Fog;70;N;3;100%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;76;S;7;97%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;72;W;5;89%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;84%

Glens Falls;Clear;71;Calm;0;93%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;73;SW;6;100%

Ithaca;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;100%

Jamestown;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;100%

Massena;Clear;75;WSW;6;90%

Montauk;Cloudy;73;W;5;100%

Montgomery;Clear;72;Calm;0;90%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;70;N;2;87%

New York;Clear;79;SSE;3;87%

New York Jfk;Fog;75;SSW;5;100%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;79;S;9;84%

Newburgh;Clear;79;Calm;0;78%

Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;70;NE;3;94%

Ogdensburg;Clear;71;Calm;0;93%

Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;72;N;5;90%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;76%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;73;Calm;0;84%

Rochester;Cloudy;76;NNW;3;71%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;71;SW;7;93%

Shirley;Cloudy;76;SSW;3;100%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;71;SE;3;100%

Watertown;Cloudy;74;SW;6;93%

Wellsville;Partly cloudy;69;WSW;3;92%

Westhampton Beach;Fog;75;Calm;0;93%

White Plains;Clear;72;ESE;5;93%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather