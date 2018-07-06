NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM EDT Thursday, July 5, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly sunny;84;SSW;8;80%
Binghamton;Sunny;79;SSW;9;71%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;80;WSW;12;80%
Central Park;Partly sunny;82;N;5;76%
Dansville;Partly sunny;80;Calm;0;81%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;10;83%
East Hampton;Cloudy;77;SSW;12;91%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;84;WSW;6;66%
Farmingdale;Sunny;80;SSW;14;81%
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;89;SW;14;62%
Fulton;Partly sunny;84;S;6;62%
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;83;SSW;12;76%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;79;S;14;91%
Ithaca;Sunny;84;S;14;69%
Jamestown;Partly sunny;79;SSW;9;78%
Massena;Sunny;87;SW;9;64%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;7;96%
Montgomery;Sunny;88;SSW;9;58%
Monticello;Partly sunny;78;SSW;11;78%
New York;Partly sunny;82;N;5;76%
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;79;S;21;90%
New York Lga;Partly sunny;84;S;15;69%
Newburgh;Partly sunny;86;WSW;7;65%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;81;SW;13;75%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;85;SW;9;67%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;83;SSW;7;67%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;87;Calm;0;62%
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;84;S;7;64%
Rochester;Cloudy;79;SSW;8;78%
Rome;Cloudy;84;SSE;3;76%
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;80;SW;8;73%
Shirley;Partly sunny;80;S;12;90%
Syracuse;Cloudy;86;SSW;9;69%
Watertown;Sunny;83;SSW;6;71%
Wellsville;Sunny;76;WSW;14;79%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;79;SSW;13;81%
White Plains;Partly sunny;82;S;10;71%
