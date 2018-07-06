NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM EDT Thursday, July 5, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly sunny;84;SSW;8;80%

Binghamton;Sunny;79;SSW;9;71%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;80;WSW;12;80%

Central Park;Partly sunny;82;N;5;76%

Dansville;Partly sunny;80;Calm;0;81%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;10;83%

East Hampton;Cloudy;77;SSW;12;91%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;84;WSW;6;66%

Farmingdale;Sunny;80;SSW;14;81%

Fort Drum;Partly sunny;89;SW;14;62%

Fulton;Partly sunny;84;S;6;62%

Glens Falls;Partly sunny;83;SSW;12;76%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;79;S;14;91%

Ithaca;Sunny;84;S;14;69%

Jamestown;Partly sunny;79;SSW;9;78%

Massena;Sunny;87;SW;9;64%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;7;96%

Montgomery;Sunny;88;SSW;9;58%

Monticello;Partly sunny;78;SSW;11;78%

New York;Partly sunny;82;N;5;76%

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;79;S;21;90%

New York Lga;Partly sunny;84;S;15;69%

Newburgh;Partly sunny;86;WSW;7;65%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;81;SW;13;75%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;85;SW;9;67%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;83;SSW;7;67%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;87;Calm;0;62%

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;84;S;7;64%

Rochester;Cloudy;79;SSW;8;78%

Rome;Cloudy;84;SSE;3;76%

Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;80;SW;8;73%

Shirley;Partly sunny;80;S;12;90%

Syracuse;Cloudy;86;SSW;9;69%

Watertown;Sunny;83;SSW;6;71%

Wellsville;Sunny;76;WSW;14;79%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;79;SSW;13;81%

White Plains;Partly sunny;82;S;10;71%

