NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM EDT Monday, July 9, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly sunny;87;NW;9;42%
Binghamton;Sunny;81;N;7;43%
Buffalo;Mostly sunny;80;WSW;14;47%
Central Park;Sunny;82;Calm;0;45%
Dansville;Sunny;90;NW;9;29%
Dunkirk;Partly sunny;80;WSW;12;48%
East Hampton;Sunny;73;SSW;9;64%
Elmira;Sunny;89;W;12;31%
Farmingdale;Sunny;80;SSW;12;50%
Fort Drum;Sunny;84;WSW;17;38%
Fulton;Sunny;89;NNW;8;28%
Glens Falls;Sunny;88;SW;10;33%
Islip;Mostly sunny;78;SSW;12;66%
Ithaca;Sunny;87;WSW;9;33%
Jamestown;Partly sunny;79;W;10;53%
Massena;Sunny;85;SW;15;39%
Montauk;Partly sunny;73;SSW;9;68%
Montgomery;Sunny;88;N;7;37%
Monticello;Mostly sunny;83;NNW;9;38%
New York;Sunny;82;Calm;0;45%
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;76;S;17;68%
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;84;S;13;40%
Newburgh;Sunny;88;WSW;7;37%
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;84;SW;15;38%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;85;SW;17;33%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;87;W;9;30%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;92;N;5;21%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;88;N;6;32%
Rochester;Mostly sunny;90;W;12;25%
Rome;Sunny;88;W;10;30%
Saranac Lake;Sunny;82;WSW;10;30%
Shirley;Sunny;76;SSW;13;66%
Syracuse;Sunny;87;WNW;12;36%
Watertown;Sunny;85;WSW;13;34%
Wellsville;Sunny;82;W;10;42%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;76;SSW;12;55%
White Plains;Sunny;84;SSE;9;40%
