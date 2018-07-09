NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM EDT Monday, July 9, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly sunny;87;NW;9;42%

Binghamton;Sunny;81;N;7;43%

Buffalo;Mostly sunny;80;WSW;14;47%

Central Park;Sunny;82;Calm;0;45%

Dansville;Sunny;90;NW;9;29%

Dunkirk;Partly sunny;80;WSW;12;48%

East Hampton;Sunny;73;SSW;9;64%

Elmira;Sunny;89;W;12;31%

Farmingdale;Sunny;80;SSW;12;50%

Fort Drum;Sunny;84;WSW;17;38%

Fulton;Sunny;89;NNW;8;28%

Glens Falls;Sunny;88;SW;10;33%

Islip;Mostly sunny;78;SSW;12;66%

Ithaca;Sunny;87;WSW;9;33%

Jamestown;Partly sunny;79;W;10;53%

Massena;Sunny;85;SW;15;39%

Montauk;Partly sunny;73;SSW;9;68%

Montgomery;Sunny;88;N;7;37%

Monticello;Mostly sunny;83;NNW;9;38%

New York;Sunny;82;Calm;0;45%

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;76;S;17;68%

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;84;S;13;40%

Newburgh;Sunny;88;WSW;7;37%

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;84;SW;15;38%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;85;SW;17;33%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;87;W;9;30%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;92;N;5;21%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;88;N;6;32%

Rochester;Mostly sunny;90;W;12;25%

Rome;Sunny;88;W;10;30%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;82;WSW;10;30%

Shirley;Sunny;76;SSW;13;66%

Syracuse;Sunny;87;WNW;12;36%

Watertown;Sunny;85;WSW;13;34%

Wellsville;Sunny;82;W;10;42%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;76;SSW;12;55%

White Plains;Sunny;84;SSE;9;40%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather