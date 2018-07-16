NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Monday, July 16, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly sunny;74;Calm;1;82%
Binghamton;Fog;68;SSE;3;100%
Buffalo;Intermittent clouds;76;S;4;75%
Central Park;Sunny;77;WSW;5;78%
Dansville;Sunny;69;SE;6;89%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;4;83%
East Hampton;Fog;71;Calm;0;96%
Elmira;Fog;68;SW;3;100%
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;73;SSW;3;93%
Fort Drum;Sunny;68;SSE;3;100%
Fulton;Partly sunny;69;Calm;0;83%
Glens Falls;Sunny;70;ENE;5;81%
Islip;Partly sunny;77;SW;4;86%
Ithaca;Sunny;69;E;6;89%
Jamestown;Fog;68;S;5;93%
Massena;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;71;SSE;3;100%
Montgomery;Sunny;71;NNE;5;93%
Monticello;Mostly sunny;70;ESE;1;86%
New York;Sunny;77;WSW;5;78%
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;74;SW;9;100%
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;79;SW;3;71%
Newburgh;Sunny;75;W;6;94%
Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;72;S;4;91%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;69;Calm;0;87%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;71;SW;7;93%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;64;SW;5;80%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;70;Calm;0;89%
Rochester;Intermittent clouds;71;SW;5;93%
Rome;Sunny;67;SE;3;90%
Saranac Lake;Sunny;51;Calm;0;100%
Shirley;Sunny;74;SSW;5;100%
Syracuse;Partly sunny;68;E;5;100%
Watertown;Sunny;66;Calm;0;93%
Wellsville;Fog;70;Calm;0;96%
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;69;Calm;0;96%
White Plains;Sunny;73;Calm;0;93%
