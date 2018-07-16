NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Monday, July 16, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly sunny;74;Calm;1;82%

Binghamton;Fog;68;SSE;3;100%

Buffalo;Intermittent clouds;76;S;4;75%

Central Park;Sunny;77;WSW;5;78%

Dansville;Sunny;69;SE;6;89%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;4;83%

East Hampton;Fog;71;Calm;0;96%

Elmira;Fog;68;SW;3;100%

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;73;SSW;3;93%

Fort Drum;Sunny;68;SSE;3;100%

Fulton;Partly sunny;69;Calm;0;83%

Glens Falls;Sunny;70;ENE;5;81%

Islip;Partly sunny;77;SW;4;86%

Ithaca;Sunny;69;E;6;89%

Jamestown;Fog;68;S;5;93%

Massena;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;71;SSE;3;100%

Montgomery;Sunny;71;NNE;5;93%

Monticello;Mostly sunny;70;ESE;1;86%

New York;Sunny;77;WSW;5;78%

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;74;SW;9;100%

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;79;SW;3;71%

Newburgh;Sunny;75;W;6;94%

Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;72;S;4;91%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;69;Calm;0;87%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;71;SW;7;93%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;64;SW;5;80%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;70;Calm;0;89%

Rochester;Intermittent clouds;71;SW;5;93%

Rome;Sunny;67;SE;3;90%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;51;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Sunny;74;SSW;5;100%

Syracuse;Partly sunny;68;E;5;100%

Watertown;Sunny;66;Calm;0;93%

Wellsville;Fog;70;Calm;0;96%

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;69;Calm;0;96%

White Plains;Sunny;73;Calm;0;93%

_____

