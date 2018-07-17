NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 17, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Thunderstorms;77;NE;6;82%
Binghamton;Cloudy;71;WSW;7;93%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;75;N;9;60%
Central Park;Partly sunny;83;N;3;76%
Dansville;Cloudy;77;NW;7;78%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;75;N;8;64%
East Hampton;Cloudy;78;SW;14;84%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;77;N;3;84%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;78;SSW;13;84%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;75;W;3;100%
Fulton;Cloudy;75;W;10;78%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;73;SW;5;93%
Islip;Cloudy;81;SSW;11;79%
Ithaca;Cloudy;72;N;5;93%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;73;NNW;10;73%
Massena;Cloudy;78;WSW;8;81%
Montauk;Cloudy;78;SSW;9;86%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;84;WSW;8;74%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;77;WSW;10;83%
New York;Partly sunny;83;N;3;76%
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;80;S;10;84%
New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;86;S;12;64%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;86;SW;12;65%
Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;77;NNW;10;52%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;79;NW;8;72%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;76;WNW;3;81%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;5;96%
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;83;SW;10;67%
Rochester;Cloudy;78;NW;13;63%
Rome;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;93%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;71;WSW;8;86%
Shirley;Cloudy;78;SSW;16;92%
Syracuse;Cloudy;74;WSW;12;100%
Watertown;Cloudy;77;WSW;7;87%
Wellsville;Cloudy;75;NW;10;84%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;78;SW;13;81%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;82;S;10;73%
