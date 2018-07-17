NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 17, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Thunderstorms;77;NE;6;82%

Binghamton;Cloudy;71;WSW;7;93%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;75;N;9;60%

Central Park;Partly sunny;83;N;3;76%

Dansville;Cloudy;77;NW;7;78%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;75;N;8;64%

East Hampton;Cloudy;78;SW;14;84%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;77;N;3;84%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;78;SSW;13;84%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;75;W;3;100%

Fulton;Cloudy;75;W;10;78%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;73;SW;5;93%

Islip;Cloudy;81;SSW;11;79%

Ithaca;Cloudy;72;N;5;93%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;73;NNW;10;73%

Massena;Cloudy;78;WSW;8;81%

Montauk;Cloudy;78;SSW;9;86%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;84;WSW;8;74%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;77;WSW;10;83%

New York;Partly sunny;83;N;3;76%

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;80;S;10;84%

New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;86;S;12;64%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;86;SW;12;65%

Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;77;NNW;10;52%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;79;NW;8;72%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;76;WNW;3;81%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;5;96%

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;83;SW;10;67%

Rochester;Cloudy;78;NW;13;63%

Rome;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;93%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;71;WSW;8;86%

Shirley;Cloudy;78;SSW;16;92%

Syracuse;Cloudy;74;WSW;12;100%

Watertown;Cloudy;77;WSW;7;87%

Wellsville;Cloudy;75;NW;10;84%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;78;SW;13;81%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;82;S;10;73%

