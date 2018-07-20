NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Friday, July 20, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly sunny;65;N;1;76%
Binghamton;Sunny;61;SE;7;72%
Buffalo;Mostly sunny;71;SSE;8;67%
Central Park;Sunny;69;Calm;0;86%
Dansville;Sunny;59;SE;5;83%
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;70;SE;9;67%
East Hampton;Sunny;67;Calm;0;82%
Elmira;Sunny;55;Calm;0;96%
Farmingdale;Sunny;68;Calm;0;83%
Fort Drum;Sunny;60;SE;10;86%
Fulton;Sunny;62;SE;3;72%
Glens Falls;Sunny;55;Calm;0;96%
Islip;Partly sunny;71;Calm;1;80%
Ithaca;Sunny;58;E;3;83%
Jamestown;Sunny;62;S;6;80%
Massena;Sunny;58;NE;3;90%
Montauk;Mostly sunny;68;Calm;0;93%
Montgomery;Sunny;59;Calm;0;89%
Monticello;Mostly sunny;63;N;1;73%
New York;Sunny;69;Calm;0;86%
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;71;ENE;3;89%
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;70;NE;8;87%
Newburgh;Sunny;61;Calm;0;93%
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;71;SSE;7;64%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;63;Calm;0;76%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;62;SW;5;86%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;59;Calm;0;86%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;60;Calm;0;86%
Rochester;Sunny;62;SW;3;89%
Rome;Sunny;57;SE;5;86%
Saranac Lake;Sunny;48;Calm;0;96%
Shirley;Partly sunny;63;Calm;0;100%
Syracuse;Mostly sunny;58;E;5;96%
Watertown;Sunny;61;ENE;3;86%
Wellsville;Sunny;64;N;6;74%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;60;Calm;0;86%
White Plains;Sunny;65;Calm;0;90%
